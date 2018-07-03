ANC hard at work repairing structures - Mbalula
ANC's Fikile Mbalula spoke to Eyewitness News about the party's election campaign, saying the organisation is working hard to deal with divisions as it draws nearer to the 2019 elections.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) says it won't allow divisions at its regional and provincial structures to derail its election campaign.
The party's head of elections Fikile Mbalula spoke to Eyewitness News about the party's election campaign, saying the organisation is working hard to deal with divisions as it draws nearer to the 2019 elections.
It’s a dire situation at many of the ANC’s regional and provincial structures.
So deep are divisions that opposing party members have taken the organisation to court in at least five provinces.
Mbalulu says they are working with the ANC structures.
“We are hard at work in terms of repairing our structures because that is what is important first. And to resolve a lot of things and to get everybody on board.”
He says with elections due next year the party has enough time to resolve division before it launches its manifesto.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
DA tells Lennit Max to resign following new role
-
ANC welcomes appointment of Lennit Max as Cele’s advisor
-
ANC demands more airtime ahead of 2019 elections
-
Mbalula: Intraparty squabbles led to ANC's electoral decline
-
‘Hlongwa must pay back R7.2m spent on house bought with proceeds of crime'
-
Mkhize says Holomisa’s VBS bank claims ‘totally’ untrue
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.