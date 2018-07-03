ANC hard at work in repairing structures - party head of elections

ANC's Fikile Mbalula spoke to Eyewitness News about the party's election campaign, saying the organisation is working hard to deal with divisions as it draws nearer to the 2019 elections.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) says it won't allow divisions at its regional and provincial structures to derail its election campaign.

The party's head of elections Fikile Mbalula spoke to Eyewitness News about the party's election campaign, saying the organisation is working hard to deal with divisions as it draws nearer to the 2019 elections.

It’s a dire situation at many of the ANC’s regional and provincial structures.

So deep are divisions that opposing party members have taken the organisation to court in at least five provinces.

Mbalulu says they are working with the ANC structures.

“We are hard at work in terms of repairing our structures because that is what is important first. And to resolve a lot of things and to get everybody on board.”

He says with elections due next year the party has enough time to resolve division before it launches its manifesto.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)