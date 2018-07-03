ANC demands more airtime ahead of 2019 elections

The party made submissions at the SABC's commission of inquiry into political interference at the public broadcaster on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - As the country prepares for the 2019 elections, the African National Congress (ANC) is demanding more airtime on the public broadcaster, saying its majority must be recognised.

The party made submissions at the South African Broadcasting Corporation's (SABC) commission of inquiry into political interference at the public broadcaster on Monday.

The inquiry, which was established a month ago, is chaired by former press ombudsman Joe Thloloe.

The ANC’s Zizi Kodwa says the SABC’s content must reflect that the ANC is the majority party.

“We’re not a 6%. So on the issue of equity, we must get an equal opportunity.”

He says the SABC has previously made mistakes of conflating the party and state.

“They speak to the minister and other political parties, they omit the ANC. Ministers don’t speak on behalf of the ANC.”

The ANC says it also raised issues around previous managerial decisions that undermined the editorial independence of the public broadcaster’s newsroom.

