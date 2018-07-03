Alleged Thembalethu rapist (28) dies in custody
Bongani Qubu was saved by police from the community that allegedly attacked him after the alleged rape. He was taken to a hospital and later died at Thembalethu Police Station.
CAPE TOWN - A man accused of raping a 69-year-old woman in Thembalethu in the southern Cape has died in police custody.
Twenty-eight-year-old Bongani Qubu allegedly kicked down the woman's door in the early hours of Monday morning and raped her after threatening her with a knife.
Community members then apparently assaulted him after he fell asleep on the victim's bed.
The police's Dumile Gwavu says a case of murder is being investigated.
“He was rescued by police from the community and got medical treatment from an ambulance. He was detained for rape at Thembalethu Police Station where he later died.”
