Alex shack fire: 'We got on top of the roof, trying to get out'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • -2°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • -3°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 11°C
  • -3°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • -1°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
Go

Alex shack fire: 'We got on top of the roof, trying to get out'

Speaking through a translator a described how she climbed onto the roof of her shack, yelling for help before a neighbour came to rescue her and her young baby.

Alexandra residents rebuild after 20 shacks caught fire. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN.
Alexandra residents rebuild after 20 shacks caught fire. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - An Alexandra mother has described heroic scenes to Eyewitness News as a neighbour pulled her baby from her burning shack during a devastating fire.

More than 40 families in Alexandra and Soweto are now homeless after their homes were destroyed by fires in the early hours of the morning.

WATCH: 20 Alex shacks destroyed in fire

Emergency services have warned residents not to leave heating devices unattended during the current cold snap gripping Gauteng.

A group of Alexandra residents made a small fire to stay warm when the temperatures plunged on Monday night.

But their source of heat turned into a nightmare when the fire was left unattended and spread to a nearby shack.

Speaking through a translator, this woman who asked to remain anonymous described how she climbed onto the roof of her shack, yelling for help before a neighbour came to rescue her and her young baby.

“We got on top of the roof, trying to get out. There was no place to get out. There were men who came to help us.”

She says she lost everything in the blaze.

The City of Johannesburg is on the scene helping with emergency relief.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA