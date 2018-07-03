Alex shack fire: 'We got on top of the roof, trying to get out'
Speaking through a translator a described how she climbed onto the roof of her shack, yelling for help before a neighbour came to rescue her and her young baby.
JOHANNESBURG - An Alexandra mother has described heroic scenes to Eyewitness News as a neighbour pulled her baby from her burning shack during a devastating fire.
More than 40 families in Alexandra and Soweto are now homeless after their homes were destroyed by fires in the early hours of the morning.
WATCH: 20 Alex shacks destroyed in fire
Emergency services have warned residents not to leave heating devices unattended during the current cold snap gripping Gauteng.
A group of Alexandra residents made a small fire to stay warm when the temperatures plunged on Monday night.
But their source of heat turned into a nightmare when the fire was left unattended and spread to a nearby shack.
#ShackFire WATCH: Footage from last night’s shack fire in Alexandra, captured by a resident. ML pic.twitter.com/deasAjYnW0— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 3, 2018
Speaking through a translator, this woman who asked to remain anonymous described how she climbed onto the roof of her shack, yelling for help before a neighbour came to rescue her and her young baby.
“We got on top of the roof, trying to get out. There was no place to get out. There were men who came to help us.”
She says she lost everything in the blaze.
The City of Johannesburg is on the scene helping with emergency relief.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Culpable homicide: Gerrie Nel believes there’s strong case against Duduzane Zuma
-
Kentucky woman posing with slain giraffe sparks online outrage
-
Western Cape’s average dam level now at 41.5%
-
‘Prices keep going up, but salaries aren't increasing'
-
Stop inquiries or face legal action - Moyane tells Ramaphosa
-
Jacob Zuma’s son dies after short illness
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.