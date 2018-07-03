Alex shack fire: 'We got on top of the roof, trying to get out'

JOHANNESBURG - An Alexandra mother has described heroic scenes to Eyewitness News as a neighbour pulled her baby from her burning shack during a devastating fire.

More than 40 families in Alexandra and Soweto are now homeless after their homes were destroyed by fires in the early hours of the morning.

Emergency services have warned residents not to leave heating devices unattended during the current cold snap gripping Gauteng.

A group of Alexandra residents made a small fire to stay warm when the temperatures plunged on Monday night.

But their source of heat turned into a nightmare when the fire was left unattended and spread to a nearby shack.

Speaking through a translator, this woman who asked to remain anonymous described how she climbed onto the roof of her shack, yelling for help before a neighbour came to rescue her and her young baby.

“We got on top of the roof, trying to get out. There was no place to get out. There were men who came to help us.”

She says she lost everything in the blaze.

The City of Johannesburg is on the scene helping with emergency relief.

