Alex residents count costs after shack fire

It’s believed last night's blaze started after a resident left an open fire unattended during the cold snap.

JOHANNESBURG – Alexandra residents have described to Eyewitness News how they lost all their belongings when 20 shacks caught fire in the area.

Twenty other shacks also caught fire in Soweto where police are still investigating the cause of that blaze.

Some shacks in Alexandra have been completely burnt to the ground.

Women say they have lost all their belongings, including clothes and can be seen walking around the area wrapped only in blankets.

One woman, who has asked to remain anonymous, says she's seven months pregnant.

Meanwhile, clean-up operations are underway and some residents can be seen trying to rebuild their shacks.

#ShackFire Residents in Alexandra have told EWN they have lost everything in the shack fire. ML pic.twitter.com/QfjeyKKmdV — Mia Lindeque (@MiaLindeque) July 3, 2018