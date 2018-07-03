Alex residents count costs after shack fire

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • -2°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • -3°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 11°C
  • -3°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • -1°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
Go

Alex residents count costs after shack fire

It’s believed last night's blaze started after a resident left an open fire unattended during the cold snap.

Alexandra residents rebuild after 20 shacks caught fire. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN.
Alexandra residents rebuild after 20 shacks caught fire. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Alexandra residents have described to Eyewitness News how they lost all their belongings when 20 shacks caught fire in the area.

It’s believed last night's blaze started after a resident left an open fire unattended during the cold snap.

Twenty other shacks also caught fire in Soweto where police are still investigating the cause of that blaze.

Some shacks in Alexandra have been completely burnt to the ground.

Women say they have lost all their belongings, including clothes and can be seen walking around the area wrapped only in blankets.

One woman, who has asked to remain anonymous, says she's seven months pregnant.

Meanwhile, clean-up operations are underway and some residents can be seen trying to rebuild their shacks.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA