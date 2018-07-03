Accused Verulam rapist threatens stepdaughter

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • -2°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • -3°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 11°C
  • -3°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • -1°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
Go

Accused Verulam rapist threatens stepdaughter

The 43-year-old man is appearing in the dock on charges of sexual grooming, rape, sexual assault and exposing a child to pornographic material.

A Verulam man (left) accused of raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter appearing in court. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN.
A Verulam man (left) accused of raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter appearing in court. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN.
one hour ago

DURBAN - The Verulam Family Court has heard claims that a man accused of raping his stepdaughter has threatened to put the 10-year-old girl “in the same place as her late mother” if he is released.

The 43-year-old man is appearing in the dock on charges of sexual grooming, rape, sexual assault and exposing a child to pornographic material.

The abuse is understood to have started after the victim’s mother died in 2014 when the girl was just five years old.

The accused is applying for bail claiming the State has no evidence against him.

For Tuesday’s bail hearing, the State has called investigating officer Nevarge Lutchminarain to give his details of the case so far.

Lutchminarain says the accused has no fixed address, the whereabouts of his passport remains unknown and the place of employment given by the suspect all involved temporary jobs.

The suspect has also never lived in one place for more than three months since moving back to Durban from Johannesburg.

It’s also emerged that the man has previously had a restraining order against him by an ex-girlfriend whom he allegedly threatened to murder.

Lutchminarain says it would be in the best interests of the suspect not to be released on bail because the community has already threatened to “deal with him and have him killed” if he walks.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA