Accused Verulam rapist threatens stepdaughter

The 43-year-old man is appearing in the dock on charges of sexual grooming, rape, sexual assault and exposing a child to pornographic material.

DURBAN - The Verulam Family Court has heard claims that a man accused of raping his stepdaughter has threatened to put the 10-year-old girl “in the same place as her late mother” if he is released.

The abuse is understood to have started after the victim’s mother died in 2014 when the girl was just five years old.

#HouseOfHorror Lutchminarain talks about the accused’s activity on social media. He says the accused’s Facebook page has pictures of sex toys and firearms displayed in his house. ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 3, 2018

The accused is applying for bail claiming the State has no evidence against him.

For Tuesday’s bail hearing, the State has called investigating officer Nevarge Lutchminarain to give his details of the case so far.

Lutchminarain says the accused has no fixed address, the whereabouts of his passport remains unknown and the place of employment given by the suspect all involved temporary jobs.

The suspect has also never lived in one place for more than three months since moving back to Durban from Johannesburg.

#HouseOfHorror Lutchminarain says the child was barred from going to school but a process is now underway to place her in a new school. ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 3, 2018

It’s also emerged that the man has previously had a restraining order against him by an ex-girlfriend whom he allegedly threatened to murder.

Lutchminarain says it would be in the best interests of the suspect not to be released on bail because the community has already threatened to “deal with him and have him killed” if he walks.

#HouseOfHorror Lutchminarain reads out a paragraph from the accused’s ex-girlfriend’s application for a restraining order. In it, she spoke about how the accused threatened to “kill her and make it look like a suicide.” ZN pic.twitter.com/Uv3knPPJc1 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 3, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)