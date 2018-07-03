2 Nyanga women hand themselves over after teen stabbed

Police say the three got into an argument during which the 17-year old was stabbed.

CAPE TOWN - Two women have handed themselves over to police in connection with an attack on a teenage girl in an informal settlement in Phillipi.

They are among five suspects arrested in the Nyanga policing precinct over the past three days for a range of crimes, including rape and murder.

Two men were also taken into custody in a separate investigation into two rape incidents in Browns Farm.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)