1 killed, 12 injured after taxi crashes into tree in Vanderbijlpark

Visitors flock to snow-covered Ceres
Local
Paramedics say the woman was declared dead after succumbing to her injuries on Hertz Boulevard.
JOHANNESBURG - One person has died and 12 others have been injured after a taxi they were travelling in crashed into a tree in Vanderbijlpark.
Paramedics say the woman was declared dead after succumbing to her injuries on Hertz Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon.
ER24’s Russel Meiring says the injured were taken to a hospital.
“We found an off-duty medic performing CPR on a woman. Twelve others were found to have sustained minor injuries. ER24, as well as the provincial EMS, transported the injured to hospitals for further medical care.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.