1 killed, 12 injured after taxi crashes into tree in Vanderbijlpark

Paramedics say the woman was declared dead after succumbing to her injuries on Hertz Boulevard.

JOHANNESBURG - One person has died and 12 others have been injured after a taxi they were travelling in crashed into a tree in Vanderbijlpark.

Paramedics say the woman was declared dead after succumbing to her injuries on Hertz Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon.

ER24’s Russel Meiring says the injured were taken to a hospital.

“We found an off-duty medic performing CPR on a woman. Twelve others were found to have sustained minor injuries. ER24, as well as the provincial EMS, transported the injured to hospitals for further medical care.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)