Winter fires: 1 dead in CT, 40 shacks destroyed in Gauteng

A cold snap hit Gauteng on Monday night and temperatures are only expected to warm up from Thursday.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Forty shacks have caught fire in Johannesburg townships as residents try to keep warm with electrical appliances.

Twenty shacks were destroyed in Alexandra and another 20 in Soweto last night.

Emergency service's Robert Mulaudzi says they will remain on high alert the whole week.

“In total, about 40 shacks were affected during those incidences. There were no injuries reported. We encourage our residents to continue looking after their heating devices.”

The City of Johannesburg dispatched its disaster management teams to Alexandra and Soweto on Tuesday morning after the shacks caught fire.

Officials are now providing relief packages to those in need.

Mulaudzi says they’re now assessing the damage.

“We’ve activated all our emergency services in affected areas. They are on site and facilitating the relief process by handing out food parcels and facilitating the rebuilding process.”

FIRE CLAIMS LIFE IN CT

In Cape Town, a woman has died in a shack fire in Manenberg.

Four structures were gutted and a nearby house was damaged in the fire on Tuesday morning.

City of Cape Town fire and rescue service’s Theo Layne says the police are investigating the incident.

“Four fire engines, one water tanker and one rescue vehicle with 20 firefighters took just under 90 minutes to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is not known yet.”

