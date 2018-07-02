Woman killed in Hout Bay shack fire

The City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue services says 10 to 15 informal structures have burnt down.

CAPE TOWN - A woman has died in a fire in Mandela Park, in Hout Bay.

The City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue services says 10 to 15 informal structures have burnt down.

Spokesperson Theo Layne says: “Four fire engines, four water tankers and one rescue vehicle with 30 firefighters were on the scene. No injuries have been reported and the probable cause of the fire has not been established as yet.”

