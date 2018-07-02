Will Moyane be successful in bid to halt Sars inquiry?

JOHANNESBURG – Retired Judge Robert Nugent will today rule on whether suspended South African Revenue Services (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane was successful in his bid to halt the Sars inquiry.

Counsel for the embattled Sars boss argued on Friday that this probe must stop pending the outcome of Moyane's separate disciplinary inquiry.

Hearings have ended for this round of the inquiry and will continue next month.

Judge Nugent is expected to hand down his ruling at 2 pm on whether he will accede to Moyane’s demands.

Moyane’s lawyer Advocate Dali Mpofu demanded that the Sars inquiry be halted.

He says they believe it's unfair for Moyane to be facing two inquiries at the same time.

Nugent will also rule on whether Professor Michael Katz will recuse himself from the inquiry after Mpofu argued he was conflicted because he was linked to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

