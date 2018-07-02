Wellington girl murder accused expected to apply for bail

Deoline Demas' body was found on a dumpsite last month and her alleged killer was arrested shortly after the discovery.

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of the murder of a 16-year old Wellington girl is expected to apply for bail today.

Demas, who was a member of the NGO Women on Farms, was reported as missing by her family on 7 June.

The NGO's Rebecca Mort, who helped the family open a case with police, claims officers dragged their feet in attending to the matter.

“We feel that if we hadn’t gotten involved in the case, there would’ve never been an urgent search and there would’ve been no closure for the family.”

Police have told Eyewitness News they are investigating the family's claims.