Wellington girl murder accused expected to apply for bail
Deoline Demas' body was found on a dumpsite last month and her alleged killer was arrested shortly after the discovery.
CAPE TOWN - The man accused of the murder of a 16-year old Wellington girl is expected to apply for bail today.
Deoline Demas' body was found on a dumpsite last month and her alleged killer was arrested shortly after the discovery.
Demas, who was a member of the NGO Women on Farms, was reported as missing by her family on 7 June.
The NGO's Rebecca Mort, who helped the family open a case with police, claims officers dragged their feet in attending to the matter.
“We feel that if we hadn’t gotten involved in the case, there would’ve never been an urgent search and there would’ve been no closure for the family.”
Police have told Eyewitness News they are investigating the family's claims.
Popular in Local
-
Tough times: Citizens warned to expect further price hikes
-
ANC labels VBS Bank saga ‘a sorry state of affairs’
-
More South Africans stranded in China arrive home
-
Sassa beneficiaries hit by new card glitch
-
Cold front to land in Gauteng tonight, more floods for WC
-
Hail and thunder could hit Cape Town on Sunday night
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.