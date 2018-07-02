WC motorists warned of route closures due to snow in Ceres
The Witzenberg Municipality has advised motorists to refrain from using Theron pass and Gydo pass which are currently closed due to snow.
CAPE TOWN - Adverse weather conditions have resulted in the closure of two routes used to view snowfall in Ceres on Monday.
The Witzenberg Local Municipality has advised motorists to refrain from using Theron pass and Gydo pass.
The municipality says these routes are inaccessible as roadways are treacherous and unsafe.
Witzenberg Traffic chief Mark Green said: “Theron pass and Gydo pass are currently closed due to extreme weather conditions. These are the two routes where there is slow and we advise the public to refrain from using them until the road conditions improve.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
