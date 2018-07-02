Thousands left in knee-deep water as heavy rains hit WC
The City's Disaster Risk Management unit says around 4,000 homes in Khayelitsha, Philippi and Macassar have been affected by flooding.
CAPE TOWN – Thousands of people have been left knee-deep in water and drenched in a severe cold snap.
The City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management unit says around 4,000 homes in Khayelitsha, Philippi and Macassar have been affected by flooding.
The city's Charlotte Powell says: “Power lines are down in Lansdowne, Gugulethu and Wynberg. Trees have been uprooted in Constantia, Vredekloof, Durbanville, Tamboerskloof and Pinelands. Various city departments are making assessments and will continue the mop-up operations that have been ongoing since the cold front hit.”
Meanwhile, the city says there's been no need to activate emergency shelters despite extreme weather conditions experienced overnight.
Areas including Ceres, Sutherland and Calvinia have also experienced snowfall.
Powell says: “Our biggest recording so far is in Ceres, which got 124mm over the past 24 hours. Some other stations got 68mm, both Villiersdorp and Tulbagh. Then there was about 30mm for south of Western Cape.”
MOP-UP OPERATIONS
Mop-up operations are underway in Cape Town while parts of the Western Cape continue to be chilled by a cold front.
The SA Weather Service says the Breede River Valley town of Ceres has received the most rain in the Cape over the last 24 hours.
Owner of Kambro Kind B&B in Sutherland Juanita Hutchings says the town woke up to a winter wonderland this morning.
The province's parched dams could also get a bump upwards thanks to the rain.
GALLERY: Snow covers Sutherland
Popular in Local
-
Jacob Zuma’s son dies after short illness
-
Cold front to land in Gauteng tonight, more floods for WC
-
[GALLERY] Snow covers Sutherland
-
Buckle up: Public urged to tighten budget as food, fuel go up
-
Will Moyane be successful in bid to halt Sars inquiry?
-
Tough times: Citizens warned to expect further price hikes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.