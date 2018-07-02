Popular Topics
Thousands left in knee-deep water as heavy rains hit WC

The City's Disaster Risk Management unit says around 4,000 homes in Khayelitsha, Philippi and Macassar have been affected by flooding.

Cape Town heavy rain left the streets of Hanover Park flooded. Some residents are trapped in their homes. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
Cape Town heavy rain left the streets of Hanover Park flooded. Some residents are trapped in their homes. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
53 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Thousands of people have been left knee-deep in water and drenched in a severe cold snap.

The City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management unit says around 4,000 homes in Khayelitsha, Philippi and Macassar have been affected by flooding.

The city's Charlotte Powell says: “Power lines are down in Lansdowne, Gugulethu and Wynberg. Trees have been uprooted in Constantia, Vredekloof, Durbanville, Tamboerskloof and Pinelands. Various city departments are making assessments and will continue the mop-up operations that have been ongoing since the cold front hit.”

Meanwhile, the city says there's been no need to activate emergency shelters despite extreme weather conditions experienced overnight.

Areas including Ceres, Sutherland and Calvinia have also experienced snowfall.

Powell says: “Our biggest recording so far is in Ceres, which got 124mm over the past 24 hours. Some other stations got 68mm, both Villiersdorp and Tulbagh. Then there was about 30mm for south of Western Cape.”

MOP-UP OPERATIONS

Mop-up operations are underway in Cape Town while parts of the Western Cape continue to be chilled by a cold front.

The SA Weather Service says the Breede River Valley town of Ceres has received the most rain in the Cape over the last 24 hours.

Owner of Kambro Kind B&B in Sutherland Juanita Hutchings says the town woke up to a winter wonderland this morning.

The province's parched dams could also get a bump upwards thanks to the rain.

GALLERY: Snow covers Sutherland

