Still no word on Masutha after collapsing at funeral
Minister Michael Masutha was airlifted to a medical facility at the weekend after he collapsed at the funeral of Limpopo MEC for Agriculture Joyce Mashamba.
JOHANNESBURG – There is still no word on the condition of Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha who collapsed at a funeral at the weekend.
The minister was airlifted to a medical facility at the weekend after he collapsed at the funeral of Limpopo MEC for Agriculture Joyce Mashamba.
Masutha was reported to be in a stable condition on Saturday, but there has been no word since.
This is not the first time that the minister has collapsed.
His spokesperson Mukoni Ratshitanga has confirmed an incident last year but didn't give further details.
Ratshitanga said at the weekend that the cause of the latest incident is unclear but has not been available for comment since.
Masutha's exact medical condition remains known.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
More South Africans stranded in China arrive home
-
ANC labels VBS Bank saga ‘a sorry state of affairs’
-
Justice Minister Michael Masutha collapses at Joyce Mashamba’s funeral
-
Sassa beneficiaries hit by new card glitch
-
Hail and thunder could hit Cape Town on Sunday night
-
Tough times: Citizens warned to expect further price hikes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.