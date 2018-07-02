Still no word on Masutha after collapsing at funeral

Minister Michael Masutha was airlifted to a medical facility at the weekend after he collapsed at the funeral of Limpopo MEC for Agriculture Joyce Mashamba.

JOHANNESBURG – There is still no word on the condition of Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha who collapsed at a funeral at the weekend.

The minister was airlifted to a medical facility at the weekend after he collapsed at the funeral of Limpopo MEC for Agriculture Joyce Mashamba.

Masutha was reported to be in a stable condition on Saturday, but there has been no word since.

This is not the first time that the minister has collapsed.

His spokesperson Mukoni Ratshitanga has confirmed an incident last year but didn't give further details.

Ratshitanga said at the weekend that the cause of the latest incident is unclear but has not been available for comment since.

Masutha's exact medical condition remains known.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)