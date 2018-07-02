Snow fall brings 'Winter Wonderland' to Sutherland

Owner of the Kambro Kind B&B, Juanita Hutchings, says it's currently -1 degree Celsius in the Karoo town.

CAPE TOWN - Sutherland residents woke up to a Winter Wonderland on Monday morning as thick snow blanketed the ground.

Hutchings says she's been inundated with calls for accommodation as people flock to Sutherland to experience the snow.

“It actually started just before midnight last night and everyone is so excited because the phone hasn’t stopped ringing since yesterday. People are trying to get last minute accommodation and this morning when we woke up everything was covered in a white blanket, it was absolutely beautiful.”

Hutchings says there are many ways they're trying to beat the cold.

“We’ve got winter sheets, electrical blankets, wall panels. And our lounges have fireplaces… so the people are making fire [and] they’re drinking a bit of sherry at the moment.”

