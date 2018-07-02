Sassa attending to glitches in new payment cards

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • -2°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • -2°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 9°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 10°C
  • -4°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • -2°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • -2°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
Go

Sassa attending to glitches in new payment cards

The new cards will enable recipients to withdraw money at selected Post Offices, Sassa pay points and Sassa offices.

Old and new Sassa cards. Picture: OfficialSASSA/Twitter.
Old and new Sassa cards. Picture: OfficialSASSA/Twitter.
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says glitches involving the new payment cards for beneficiaries will be resolved by the end of Monday.

Some cardholders are still unable to access their funds at various pay points throughout the country.

The agency had called on beneficiaries to apply for these new cards as the existing ones will be phased out at the end of September.

The new cards will enable recipients to withdraw money at selected Post Offices, Sassa pay points and Sassa offices.

Spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi says: “In some instances, we’ve been having [this] system to process certain information. That’s why we’ve agreed with our IT to make sure the system is back and the matter will be resolved later this afternoon.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA