Sassa attending to glitches in new payment cards
The new cards will enable recipients to withdraw money at selected Post Offices, Sassa pay points and Sassa offices.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says glitches involving the new payment cards for beneficiaries will be resolved by the end of Monday.
Some cardholders are still unable to access their funds at various pay points throughout the country.
The agency had called on beneficiaries to apply for these new cards as the existing ones will be phased out at the end of September.
Spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi says: “In some instances, we’ve been having [this] system to process certain information. That’s why we’ve agreed with our IT to make sure the system is back and the matter will be resolved later this afternoon.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
