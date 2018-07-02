Sassa & CPS could be headed to court over bank charges

Beneficiaries paid through Grindrod Bank, have since April being paying R10 to access their grants. Sassa says it has now initiated legal proceedings to resolve the matter.

CAPE TOWN - South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) could be headed for another legal standoff, this time over bank charges to grant beneficiaries.

Those paid through Grindrod Bank, have since April being paying R10 to access their grants.

The agency has indicated in its latest report to the Constitutional Court that it's in the process of instituting legal proceedings to resolve the matter.

Sassa says it doesn't have an agreement with Grindrod Bank to pay beneficiaries, because there's been no approval from Treasury.

In its latest update report to the Constitutional Court, Sassa says the bank reneged on charging bank fees of just under R7.

It says it was only on 1 April, when it took over the electronic payment of social grants from CPS, that it discovered Grindrod Bank intended charging beneficiaries a fixed monthly fee of R10.

Grant recipients have been up in arms, saying this is simply too much for them to bear.

CPS has told the court that Grindrod Bank has refused to revert to its initial fee, because it says R9.50 of the R10 charged, is paid over to CPS' parent company, Net1, for technological support.

In its report to the Constitutional Court, the panel of experts monitoring the institutionalisation of social grants has recommended Net 1 provide a breakdown of its costs to Treasury for a determination.

Sassa says it has now initiated legal proceedings to resolve the matter.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)