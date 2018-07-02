Sars says working to regain taxpayers’ trust and confidence

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • -2°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • -2°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 9°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 10°C
  • -4°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • -2°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • -2°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
Go

Sars says working to regain taxpayers’ trust and confidence

The revenue service has been marred by shortfalls and claims of non-governance which resulted in the ongoing commission of inquiry.

Advocate Dali Mpofu (C) with his client Tom Moyane at the Nugent Inquiry. Picture: Qaanitah Hunter/EWN.
Advocate Dali Mpofu (C) with his client Tom Moyane at the Nugent Inquiry. Picture: Qaanitah Hunter/EWN.
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – As tax season kicks off, the South African Revenue Services (Sars) says it will be working to regain the trust and confidence of taxpayers in the 2018/2019 financial year.

The revenue service has been marred by shortfalls and claims of non-governance which resulted in the ongoing commission of inquiry.

Commissioner Tom Moyane is also facing an internal disciplinary process after his suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Last year, Sars collected R1.216 trillion in revenue lower than the R1.27 trillion forecast in the previous year.

This year's tax season gets underway while two Sars processes unfold, with Moyane being central to each.

This has resulted in a reluctance to comply and uncertainty from taxpayers.

Sars' Janine Mqulwana says this year's strategy is to provide support for taxpayers.

Last year, Moyane boasted reaching the R1 trillion mark for revenue collection, however, this has now been dismissed as smoke and mirrors in testimony by former Treasury official Cecil Morden in the commission of inquiry into Sars.

The target for collection this year is R1.345 trillion.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA