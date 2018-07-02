Sars says working to regain taxpayers’ trust and confidence

The revenue service has been marred by shortfalls and claims of non-governance which resulted in the ongoing commission of inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG – As tax season kicks off, the South African Revenue Services (Sars) says it will be working to regain the trust and confidence of taxpayers in the 2018/2019 financial year.

Commissioner Tom Moyane is also facing an internal disciplinary process after his suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Last year, Sars collected R1.216 trillion in revenue lower than the R1.27 trillion forecast in the previous year.

This year's tax season gets underway while two Sars processes unfold, with Moyane being central to each.

This has resulted in a reluctance to comply and uncertainty from taxpayers.

Sars' Janine Mqulwana says this year's strategy is to provide support for taxpayers.

Last year, Moyane boasted reaching the R1 trillion mark for revenue collection, however, this has now been dismissed as smoke and mirrors in testimony by former Treasury official Cecil Morden in the commission of inquiry into Sars.

The target for collection this year is R1.345 trillion.