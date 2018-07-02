Sars commits to higher standards as tax collection season begins
Sars also launched its service charter this morning which will serve as a guide on the obligation of the revenue service and the tax payer.
JOHANNESBURG – Acting South African Revenue Services (Sars) Commissioner Mark Kingon says his team is ready to be held to accounting standards as tax season begins.
He’s briefing the media along with Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene at the Sars Alberton campus.
The target for collection this year is R1.345 trillion.
Kingon says while his team is determined to providing the best service to the public, they aren’t immune to the processes taking place around the revenue service particularly the Nugent Commission of Inquiry.
“There are many things that have gone on over the last few years that obviously distract both myself, my team and our stuff, from our mandate.”
He says the launch of the service charter is testament to the strides made in regaining the taxpayer's confidence.
“We are showing that we are going to commit to service and standards… We are prepared to be held to account in standards. And if I fail on that, we will address the public in that regard.”
In April, Sars found that 14,000 VAT vendors did not pay their taxes.
Kingon says the heads of enforcement in the revenue service have been working to identify these culprits.
Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene listens in as an operator helps a client at the #SARS contact center in Alberton. KM pic.twitter.com/r8ynEEPbNh— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 2, 2018
Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene talks to a tax payer while on a tour of the #SARS Alberton contact center. KM pic.twitter.com/SYgxdWM1At— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 2, 2018
Mark Kingon: We have received over 140 000 returns via efiling as of this morning. KM #SARS— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 2, 2018
Kingon: We are phasing out our drop boxes for returns, we will also be phasing out filing returns manually as we encourage efiling. #SARS KM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 2, 2018
