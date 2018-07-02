Sanef concerned over closure of 'Afro Voice'
Previously known as 'The New Age', 'Afro Voice' was first printed under the new name 10 months ago when Mzwanele Manyi bought the paper from the Guptas.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has expressed concern over the sudden closure of the Afro Voice newspaper which has left many journalists unemployed.
Previously known as The New Age, Afro Voice was first printed under the new name 10 months ago when Mzwanele Manyi bought the paper from the Guptas.
It's understood the journalists were informed on Thursday last week that the paper would publish its final edition the following day and that they should not return to work this week.
Sanef says while the former employees were told they would receive their July salaries, the paper's closure has left many young reporters stranded in a scarce job environment.
Sanef's Mahlatse Mahlase said: “It came as a surprise and obviously there’s a lot of panic amongst them in terms of the future and trying to chart a way forward for themselves given the very difficult environment that we are operating in.”
