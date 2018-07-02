Rand starts week on back foot
At 0625 GMT, the rand traded at 13.7850 versus the dollar, 0.4% weaker than its close on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand fell early on Monday, extending losses from last week against a stronger dollar.
The rand lost more than 2% against the US currency last week, hurt by escalating global trade tensions and concerns over the local economy.
Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index data due later will provide further clues on the health of the economy.
At the same time, a stalemate in wage talks between state power company Eskom and labour unions has added to bearish sentiment recently.
Government bonds were also weaker early on Monday, with the yield on the benchmark instrument due in 2026 up 4 basis points to 8.875%.
