Over 100 people behind bars in WC over Metrorail-related crimes
Last week alone, 11 suspects were arrested for cable theft and trespassing.
CAPE TOWN – The number of people currently behind bars or awaiting trial for Metrorail-related crimes in the city now exceeds a hundred.
Metrorail believes it's slowly but surely starting to win the war against criminals.
In the same week, three people were found guilty and sentenced in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court for crimes committed along the city's train network.
Metrorail's Riana Scott says: “We thank communities and individuals who assist us in our fight against crime by giving us information and we want to encourage them to continue doing that.
“It’s wonderful to see that vigilant and civil-minded community can positively contribute in fighting crime in our neighbourhood.”
