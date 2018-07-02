Nugent rejects, dismisses Tom Moyane's complaints & requests

Nugent said none of the rulings sought by Tom Moyane were competent in law.

JOHANNESBURG - Retired judge Robert Nugent has rejected Tom Moyane's request for the hearings to be postponed until his disciplinary hearing wraps up.

Nugent says none of the rulings sought by the suspended Sars commissioner would be sound in law and therefore they're dismissed.

#SARSInquiry Here is some of the harsh words Judge Nugent has for Advocate Dali Mpofu who was representing Tom Moyane. QH pic.twitter.com/1f8Dx9u06j — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 2, 2018

He's also found no merit to Moyane’s claims that professor Michael Katz is conflicted and should be recused from the inquiry. Nugent called Moyane’s complaints disingenuous and rejected his request.

#SARSInquiry Tom Moyane says is disciplinary inquiry is unlawful and unfair- says after he has made the same charge against a separate probe into SARS. pic.twitter.com/F8YIlQuacu — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 2, 2018

He called the submission by advocate Dali Mpofu on behalf of Moyane last Friday a disgrace.

Nugent said the commission will not be halted because it has no power in law to dissolve itself.

He said they will not expunge the testimony given so far and Katz will not recuse himself, despite demands from Moyane’s legal counsel.

Nugent said none of the rulings sought by Moyane were competent in law.

