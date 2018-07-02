Nugent rejects, dismisses Tom Moyane's complaints & requests
Nugent said none of the rulings sought by Tom Moyane were competent in law.
JOHANNESBURG - Retired judge Robert Nugent has rejected Tom Moyane's request for the hearings to be postponed until his disciplinary hearing wraps up.
Nugent says none of the rulings sought by the suspended Sars commissioner would be sound in law and therefore they're dismissed.
#SARSInquiry Here is some of the harsh words Judge Nugent has for Advocate Dali Mpofu who was representing Tom Moyane. QH pic.twitter.com/1f8Dx9u06j— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 2, 2018
He's also found no merit to Moyane’s claims that professor Michael Katz is conflicted and should be recused from the inquiry. Nugent called Moyane’s complaints disingenuous and rejected his request.
#SARSInquiry Tom Moyane says is disciplinary inquiry is unlawful and unfair- says after he has made the same charge against a separate probe into SARS. pic.twitter.com/F8YIlQuacu— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 2, 2018
He called the submission by advocate Dali Mpofu on behalf of Moyane last Friday a disgrace.
Nugent said the commission will not be halted because it has no power in law to dissolve itself.
He said they will not expunge the testimony given so far and Katz will not recuse himself, despite demands from Moyane’s legal counsel.
Nugent said none of the rulings sought by Moyane were competent in law.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Jacob Zuma’s son dies after short illness
-
Moyane says disciplinary inquiry is 'manifestly oppressive'
-
[GALLERY] Snow covers Sutherland
-
Cold front to land in Gauteng tonight, more floods for WC
-
‘Hlongwa must pay back R7.2m spent on house bought with proceeds of crime'
-
Thousands left in knee-deep water as heavy rains hit WC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.