Nugent dismisses Tom Moyane's complaints & requests

Retired Judge Robert Nugent said none of the rulings sought by suspected Sars head Tom Moyane were competent in law.

Retired judge Robert Nugent pictured on 2 July 2018. Picture: Qaanitah Hunter/EWN.
Retired judge Robert Nugent pictured on 2 July 2018. Picture: Qaanitah Hunter/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Retired judge Robert Nugent has rejected Tom Moyane's request for the hearings to be postponed until his disciplinary hearing wraps up.

Nugent says none of the rulings sought by the suspended Sars commissioner would be sound in law and therefore they're dismissed.

He's also found no merit to Moyane’s claims that professor Michael Katz is conflicted and should be recused from the inquiry. Nugent called Moyane’s complaints disingenuous and rejected his request.

He called the submission by advocate Dali Mpofu on behalf of Moyane last Friday a disgrace.

Nugent said the commission will not be halted because it has no power in law to dissolve itself.

He said they will not expunge the testimony given so far and Katz will not recuse himself, despite demands from Moyane’s legal counsel.

Nugent said none of the rulings sought by Moyane were competent in law.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

