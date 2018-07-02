NPA welcomes life sentence for woman guilty of killing Lakeside pensioner

Sheree Prins (22) from Citrusdal, was sentenced in the Western Cape High Court on Friday. She killed 74-year-old grandmother Sandra Malcolm in 2015.

CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed a life sentence handed down to a young woman found guilty of beheading and dismembering a Lakeside pensioner.

Sheree Prins (22) from Citrusdal, was sentenced in the Western Cape High Court on Friday. She killed 74-year-old grandmother Sandra Malcolm in 2015.

In handing down the sentence, Judge Bruce Langa labelled Prins a dangerous person who should not be unleashed on the unsuspecting public.

The 22-year-old was found guilty in March of stabbing to death Malcolm in her Lakeside home in April 2015.

The young woman, who was 18 years old at the time, broke into Malcolm's home through a bathroom window.

Prins beheaded and dismembered the pensioner and disposed of her body parts in a wheelie bin.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)