NPA rejects claims Abrahams, Jiba are in contempt of court

The NPA says both Shaun Abrahams and Nomgcobo Jiba have filed an application to appeal the order prohibiting her from reporting for duty.

PRETORIA – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has rejected claims by rights group Freedom Under Law that prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams and his suspended deputy Nomgcobo Jiba are in contempt of court.

The group says its preparing to file a contempt of court application after Abrahams confirmed that Jiba had been at the NPA’s offices on at least three occasions since December.

The advocate was placed on special leave and prohibited from reporting for duty pending an appeal against the High Court decision to strike her name from the roll of advocates.

The NPA’s Luvuyo Mfaku says both Abrahams and Jiba have filed an application to appeal the order prohibiting her from reporting for duty.

“The effects of lodging an application for leave to appeal suspends the operation of that order.”

Mfaku says despite the order being appealed, Jiba has only reported to the office under strict conditions as set out in the court order.

“Advocate Jiba came at the behest of the NDPP, firstly to do her financial disclosure, secondly to have a discussion with the NDPP around matters that were handled by her.”

Freedom Under Law has accused the pair of having no respect for the courts and the law.