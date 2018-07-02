Moyane says disciplinary inquiry is 'manifestly oppressive'
Tom Moyane is at the centre of the two inquiries and has now formally objected to both processes. However, he has not yet responded to the actual charges brought against him.
JOHANNESBURG - Suspended South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane says his disciplinary inquiry is unlawful and unfair.
His latest assertions come just days after he made similar claims at the inquiry investigating tax administration and governance at Sars.
Moyane is at the centre of the two inquiries and has now formally objected to both processes. However, he has not yet responded to the actual charges brought against him.
While he is waiting for a ruling from the Nugent Inquiry on the concerns he raised there, Moyane has made similar objections in his disciplinary inquiry headed by Advocate Azhar Bham.
Eyewitness News has seen a motion of objection where Moyane calls his disciplinary inquiry “manifestly oppressive”.
He says he can’t be subject to two probes at the same time - the same argument he made on Friday before the Sars inquiry.
The embattled tax boss is objecting to Minister Pravin Gordhan deposing the presidency’s affidavit in his disciplinary inquiry, saying he is not empowered by law to do so.
Moyane called the affidavit that spells out the four charges he faces “vague and embarrassing”. He wants Advocate Bham to rule that Gordhan’s affidavit is inadmissible.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
