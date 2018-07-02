Moyane pins hope on bid to stop disciplinary inquiry

Earlier this afternoon, retired judge Robert Nugent rejected Tom Moyane’s request to put the inquiry on ice, finding his demands were not rooted in law.

JOHANNESBURG - While suspended tax boss Tom Moyane has failed in his bid to have the Sars inquiry halted, he's now pinning his hopes on efforts to stop his disciplinary inquiry.

Nugent rebuked Moyane and his legal counsel advocate Dali Mpofu for suggesting that the inquiry into Sars was prejudiced.

“The content of the document plays fast and loose with the facts, draws inferences from inadequate material, and is littered with abuse, invective, and sinister suggestions.”

#SARSInquiry Here is some of the harsh words Judge Nugent has for Advocate Dali Mpofu who was representing Tom Moyane. QH pic.twitter.com/1f8Dx9u06j — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 2, 2018

He said Moyane’s submissions to the commission was directed at throwing bait to the media and reviving an allegation that a rogue unit existed within Sars.

Nugent denied all the requests made by Moyane and the inquiry will continue.

The embattled tax boss has now turned to his disciplinary inquiry headed by advocate Azhar Bham, making the same objections and asking for it to be halted.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)