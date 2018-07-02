Popular Topics
Mkhize says Holomisa’s VBS bank claims ‘totally’ untrue

Zweli Mkhize has described the claims by Bantu Holomisa as 'totally' untrue and has dismissed documents which have been circulated as evidence of his alleged dealings with the bank.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: GCIS
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: GCIS
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Corporative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize has hit out at United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa over claims that he helped facilitate an arrangement for municipalities to invest in the controversial VBS mutual bank.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, Mkhize has described the claims as “totally” untrue and has dismissed documents which have been circulated as evidence of his alleged dealings with the bank.

The minister has denied claims by Holomisa that he influenced municipalities to invest in the troubled bank, adding he’s concerned by the use of fraudulent documents to create a wrong impression.

Mkhize has responded to earlier tweets by Holomisa of what appear to be slides from a presentation purportedly made to him in his capacity as treasurer general of the ANC in 2016.

He does not deny visiting VBS offices but insists none of the issues in the document were discussed.

Meanwhile, Holomisa says he is unfazed by the threat of legal action against him over the claims.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

