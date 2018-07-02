Mkhize says Holomisa’s VBS bank claims ‘totally’ untrue
Zweli Mkhize has described the claims by Bantu Holomisa as 'totally' untrue and has dismissed documents which have been circulated as evidence of his alleged dealings with the bank.
JOHANNESBURG - Corporative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize has hit out at United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa over claims that he helped facilitate an arrangement for municipalities to invest in the controversial VBS mutual bank.
In a statement released on Monday afternoon, Mkhize has described the claims as “totally” untrue and has dismissed documents which have been circulated as evidence of his alleged dealings with the bank.
The minister has denied claims by Holomisa that he influenced municipalities to invest in the troubled bank, adding he’s concerned by the use of fraudulent documents to create a wrong impression.
Mkhize has responded to earlier tweets by Holomisa of what appear to be slides from a presentation purportedly made to him in his capacity as treasurer general of the ANC in 2016.
He does not deny visiting VBS offices but insists none of the issues in the document were discussed.
Meanwhile, Holomisa says he is unfazed by the threat of legal action against him over the claims.
Hon Minister,I’ve already handed over the matter 2 ur boss. Familiarize yourself herewith with some of the pages .Handwriting in this working document must be verified too.Suggest that u arrange cofi with ANC’s Zonkizizwe directors to remind each other. Take us in2 confidence Sir pic.twitter.com/ClHWUOZ70b— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) July 1, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Jacob Zuma’s son dies after short illness
-
‘Hlongwa must pay back R7.2m spent on house bought with proceeds of crime'
-
Moyane says disciplinary inquiry is 'manifestly oppressive'
-
Cold front to land in Gauteng tonight, more floods for WC
-
Nugent dismisses Tom Moyane's complaints & requests
-
[GALLERY] Snow covers Sutherland
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.