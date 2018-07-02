Mark Kingon: Sars ready to be held to account on standards
The organisation launched its service charter on Monday, which will serve as a guide to the obligations of the revenue service and the taxpayer.
JOHANNESBURG - Acting Sars commissioner Mark Kingon says his team is ready to be held to the highest standards as tax season begins.
Kingon says while his team is determined to providing the best service to the public, they aren’t immune to the processes taking place around the revenue service, particularly the Nugent commission of inquiry.
“There are many things that have gone on over the last few years that detract both myself, my team and our staff from our mandate.”
He says the launch of the service charter is a testament to the strides made in regaining taxpayer confidence.
“We’re showing that we’re committed to service and standards. We’re prepared to be held to account on standards. If I fail on that we’ll address the public in that regard.”
At the same time, Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene says he has confidence in the team at Sars and the initiatives put in place by Kingon.
Nene has reassured Sars workers and the public on the current climate at the service.
“To the women and men who work for Sars, I know that you must be very anxious about the process currently underway regarding the leadership of Sars. All I can promise you is that Sars is too important an institution and we shall do all in our power to ensure that it lives up to [its level]."
In April, Sars found that 14,000 vat vendors, worth over R1 billion, chose not to pay. Kingon says the heads of enforcement in the revenue service have been working to identify these culprits.
