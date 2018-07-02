[LISTEN] Challenges facing emerging black farmers

Radio 702 | Farmers United SA's Tebogo Sebambo says adequate access to land and proper infrastructure will help emerging black farmers in securing land and be able to utilise it effectively.

JOHANNESBURG - Youth Secretary of Farmers United SA Tebogo Sebambo talks about the importance of food security and trend of emerging black farmers in South Africa.

Given the ongoing land reform debates across the country, Sebambo says adequate access to land and proper infrastructure will help emerging black farmers in securing land and be able to utilise it effectively.

His organisation looks at the challenges faced by emerging black farmers and work around the clock to make sure many black farmers get full access to land and are fully prepared to get into the farming sector without problems.

