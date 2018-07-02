Lennit Max promises to dedicate all his time, energy to new role

New special advisor to Police Minister Bheki Cele, Lennit Max, says he remains committed to pushing back crime, especially those related to gang violence.

CAPE TOWN - The new special advisor to the Police Minister Bheki Cele says he is committed to fighting crime.

Advocate Lennit Max has resigned as a member of the Western Cape Legislature to take up the post.

He remains a member of the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Max says his focus now is to rally communities across the length and breadth of South Africa. He says he remains committed to pushing back crime, especially those related to gang violence.

“We will identify those shortcomings. It’s not an individual effort, it’s not only a Lennit Max thing. It’s not because I was appointed [now] crime will stop. Crime is a lot of social factors, it’s the breathing ground for criminality.”

There’s been a spike in gang and taxi-related shootings in the Western Cape over the last three weeks.

Max says he brings a wealth of experience to the job and for the next 12 months he will dedicate all his time and energy to his role as special advisor to Cele.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)