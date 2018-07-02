Popular Topics
Land expropriation hearings move to Mpumalanga, Free State

Parliament's constitutional review committee is hearing from ordinary South Africans among others their views on the proposed move to expropriate land without compensation.

Co-chairperson of the constitutional review committee Vincent Smith during a media briefing in Kempton Park, Johannesburg 24 June 2018. The committee is tasked with reviewing Section 25 of the Constitution for expropriation of land without compensation. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
Co-chairperson of the constitutional review committee Vincent Smith during a media briefing in Kempton Park, Johannesburg 24 June 2018. The committee is tasked with reviewing Section 25 of the Constitution for expropriation of land without compensation. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Hearings on changing the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation move to Mpumalanga and the Free State today.

Parliament's constitutional review committee is hearing from ordinary South Africans among others their views on the proposed move.

Hearings wrapped up in Limpopo and the Northern Cape at the weekend - with political parties accused of meddling in the proceedings.

The decision to hold public hearings follows a mandate by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces to ascertain whether a review of Section 25 and other clauses is necessary to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation.

The parliamentary committee will make a final determination after it has concluded its visits to all nine provinces.

The committee's Vincent Smith says they will hold hearings across Mpumalanga this week.

“I think we have three [areas to visit] in this province, being Witbank, Nelspruit and Ermelo.”

He says the committee will then visit North West next week followed by Gauteng.

From there, the team will then concentrate on KwaZulu-Natal.

