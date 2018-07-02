KZN man sentenced to life for raping stepdaughter (14)
It's understood the crimes happened in 2015 when the rapist was living with the 14-year-old girl and her mother.
JOHANNESBURG - A KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to life behind bars after being found guilty of repeatedly raping his stepdaughter.
The girl's mother worked nightshift which was when he would attack the victim and then pay her to keep quiet.
The police's Nqobile Gwala says the matter was reported when the child fell pregnant.
“The matter was reported to Empangeni Police Station and a case of rape was opened. The docket was then transferred to the SAPS in Empangeni who took over the case and apprehended the suspect.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
