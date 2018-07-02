KZN ANC battles hit another snag as parties further disagree
A planned provincial elective conference was urgently interdicted by aggrieved members from the Lower South Coast, Moses Mabhida and Harry Gwala regions Last month.
DURBAN – The matter between the African National Congress (ANC) and disgruntled members in KwaZulu-Natal regions remains in free fall after the ruling party failed to file a responding affidavit in the Pietermaritzburg High Court this morning.
A planned provincial elective conference was urgently interdicted by aggrieved members from the Lower South Coast, Moses Mabhida and Harry Gwala regions Last month.
They said the gathering couldn’t go ahead until issues of gatekeeping, bogus branches and membership fraud were resolved.
Since then, the National Dispute Resolution Committee under the leadership of ANC Deputy Secretary General Jesse Duarte has been visiting the warring branches who brought the matter to the high court.
The KZN ANC has been trying to elect a permanent leadership since the 2015 provincial conference was nullified in the same court last year.
On 8 June, when the KZN ANC was set to host its provincial conference, Judge Jacqueline Henriques ordered the gathering be halted until ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule filed an affidavit with the court.
This did not happen and today the matter went ahead unopposed by the ruling party.
Judge Trevor Gorven adjourned the matter but a date was not set because it’s understood the parties have reached an agreement.
Since this is a civil matter, there is no deadline for the ANC to file it’s responding papers.
One of the attorneys representing the applicants says this is a delaying tactic on the part of the ruling party.
Ultimately, this means a provincial conference can’t be held until the legal battles are resolved.
#ANCKZN On the day the conference was halted, Judge Jacquline Henriques ordered that Secretary General Ace Magashule submit an affidavit ahead of today’s proceedings.This has not happened because the matter will now be heard unopposed. ZN pic.twitter.com/xH6rvmNgX1— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 2, 2018
#ANCKZN The ANC hasn’t filed its responding affidavit. Since this is a civil matter there is no specific deadline for them to respond. ZN pic.twitter.com/BFhaSFFnWX— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 2, 2018
Popular in Politics
-
Implement policies or face consequences – ANC tells deployees
-
ANC labels VBS Bank saga ‘a sorry state of affairs’
-
EFF drafting legislation to insource all govt workers
-
Zuma hails Joyce Mashamba as an example of what ANCWL should be
-
DA announces premier candidates
-
EFF welcomes insourcing of 1,600 security guards in Joburg
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.