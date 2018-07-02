KZN ANC battles hit another snag as parties further disagree

A planned provincial elective conference was urgently interdicted by aggrieved members from the Lower South Coast, Moses Mabhida and Harry Gwala regions Last month.

DURBAN – The matter between the African National Congress (ANC) and disgruntled members in KwaZulu-Natal regions remains in free fall after the ruling party failed to file a responding affidavit in the Pietermaritzburg High Court this morning.

They said the gathering couldn’t go ahead until issues of gatekeeping, bogus branches and membership fraud were resolved.

Since then, the National Dispute Resolution Committee under the leadership of ANC Deputy Secretary General Jesse Duarte has been visiting the warring branches who brought the matter to the high court.

The KZN ANC has been trying to elect a permanent leadership since the 2015 provincial conference was nullified in the same court last year.

On 8 June, when the KZN ANC was set to host its provincial conference, Judge Jacqueline Henriques ordered the gathering be halted until ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule filed an affidavit with the court.

This did not happen and today the matter went ahead unopposed by the ruling party.

Judge Trevor Gorven adjourned the matter but a date was not set because it’s understood the parties have reached an agreement.

Since this is a civil matter, there is no deadline for the ANC to file it’s responding papers.

One of the attorneys representing the applicants says this is a delaying tactic on the part of the ruling party.

Ultimately, this means a provincial conference can’t be held until the legal battles are resolved.

#ANCKZN On the day the conference was halted, Judge Jacquline Henriques ordered that Secretary General Ace Magashule submit an affidavit ahead of today’s proceedings.This has not happened because the matter will now be heard unopposed. ZN pic.twitter.com/xH6rvmNgX1 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 2, 2018