KZN ANC battles hit another snag as parties further disagree

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • -2°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • -2°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 9°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • -1°C
  • Tue
  • 10°C
  • -4°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • -2°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • -2°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
Go

KZN ANC battles hit another snag as parties further disagree

A planned provincial elective conference was urgently interdicted by aggrieved members from the Lower South Coast, Moses Mabhida and Harry Gwala regions Last month.

FILE: ANC national and provincial leadership at the consultative conference on Friday, 8 June. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN.
FILE: ANC national and provincial leadership at the consultative conference on Friday, 8 June. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN.
51 minutes ago

DURBAN – The matter between the African National Congress (ANC) and disgruntled members in KwaZulu-Natal regions remains in free fall after the ruling party failed to file a responding affidavit in the Pietermaritzburg High Court this morning.

A planned provincial elective conference was urgently interdicted by aggrieved members from the Lower South Coast, Moses Mabhida and Harry Gwala regions Last month.

They said the gathering couldn’t go ahead until issues of gatekeeping, bogus branches and membership fraud were resolved.

Since then, the National Dispute Resolution Committee under the leadership of ANC Deputy Secretary General Jesse Duarte has been visiting the warring branches who brought the matter to the high court.

The KZN ANC has been trying to elect a permanent leadership since the 2015 provincial conference was nullified in the same court last year.

On 8 June, when the KZN ANC was set to host its provincial conference, Judge Jacqueline Henriques ordered the gathering be halted until ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule filed an affidavit with the court.

This did not happen and today the matter went ahead unopposed by the ruling party.

Judge Trevor Gorven adjourned the matter but a date was not set because it’s understood the parties have reached an agreement.

Since this is a civil matter, there is no deadline for the ANC to file it’s responding papers.

One of the attorneys representing the applicants says this is a delaying tactic on the part of the ruling party.

Ultimately, this means a provincial conference can’t be held until the legal battles are resolved.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA