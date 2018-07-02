Jacob Zuma’s son dies after short illness

Implement policies of face consequences – ANC tells deployees
Politics
The former president’s spokesperson confirmed that 25-year-old Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma died in a Johannesburg hospital last night.
JOHANNESBURG – Jacob Zuma's son Vusi Nhlakanipho Zuma has died after a short illness.
The former president’s spokesperson Vukile Mathabela confirmed the 25-year-old died in a Johannesburg hospital last night.
He was the youngest of Zuma's children with his late wife Kate, who died in 2000.
Mathabela says details surrounding Zuma's death remain a private matter for now.
