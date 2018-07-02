Ivory poacher shot dead near Zim national park

A conservation group says 15 tusks were retrieved and its believed the poacher may have been on his way back to Zambia from Botswana.

HARARE - A Zambian ivory poacher has been shot dead near Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park.

A conservation group says 15 tusks were retrieved and it is believed the poacher may have been on his way back to Zambia from Botswana.

Conservation group the Bhejane Trust says the poacher was shot dead during an exchange of fire with a policeman and a national parks ranger.

The shootout on Friday happened in the Matetsi area, close to Zimbabwe’s border with Botswana.

Five porters got away, but the poacher’s rifle and 15 elephant tusks were retrieved.

The Bhejane Trust says the poacher may have been crossing through Zimbabwe from Botswana.

Zimbabwe’s national parks authority has confirmed the death of the poacher, which comes two weeks after another suspected poacher was shot and killed in the Chipinge Safari area in the south-east of the country.

