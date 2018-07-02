Ivory poacher shot dead near Zim national park
A conservation group says 15 tusks were retrieved and its believed the poacher may have been on his way back to Zambia from Botswana.
HARARE - A Zambian ivory poacher has been shot dead near Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park.
A conservation group says 15 tusks were retrieved and it is believed the poacher may have been on his way back to Zambia from Botswana.
Conservation group the Bhejane Trust says the poacher was shot dead during an exchange of fire with a policeman and a national parks ranger.
The shootout on Friday happened in the Matetsi area, close to Zimbabwe’s border with Botswana.
Five porters got away, but the poacher’s rifle and 15 elephant tusks were retrieved.
The Bhejane Trust says the poacher may have been crossing through Zimbabwe from Botswana.
Zimbabwe’s national parks authority has confirmed the death of the poacher, which comes two weeks after another suspected poacher was shot and killed in the Chipinge Safari area in the south-east of the country.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Jacob Zuma’s son dies after short illness
-
‘Hlongwa must pay back R7.2m spent on house bought with proceeds of crime'
-
Moyane says disciplinary inquiry is 'manifestly oppressive'
-
Cold front to land in Gauteng tonight, more floods for WC
-
[GALLERY] Snow covers Sutherland
-
Nugent dismisses Tom Moyane's complaints & requests
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.