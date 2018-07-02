Implement policies or face consequences – ANC tells deployees
The ANC is always being criticised for coming up with good policies but failing with implementation.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has called on its deployees in government to implement the party’s policies or face the consequences.
On Sunday, the party held a Government Deployees Elections workshop with ministers, deputy ministers, premiers and mayors.
The consultative meeting is part of an ongoing process for the development of the party’s 2019 elections manifesto.
In some instances, ministers have remained defiant to the party by refusing to implement the party’s plans.
ANC Head of Policy Jeff Radebe says: “What’s important is to implement... that issue of digital migration I think is one of the key things.”
He says those who fail to perform and implement the party’s policies will face the consequences.
“We can’t allow the situation to proceed where there are conflicts in our committees that arise from the lack of proper governance.”
The party says it wants to review its failures and successes in government before developing its 2019 elections manifesto.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
