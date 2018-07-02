Holomisa unfazed by calls to retract PIC corruption comments

Lebashe CEO Warren Wheatley says they will file papers in court today to stop Holomisa from spreading the claims.

JOHANNESBURG – United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa says he won’t retract his statement accusing two companies of being involved with the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to streamline money to government employees.

In an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, Holomisa also claims that Co-operative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize helped facilitate an arrangement for municipalities to invest in the controversial VBS Bank.

Harith General Partners and Lebashe Investment Group have denied the allegations.

Lebashe CEO Warren Wheatley says they will file papers in court today to stop Holomisa from spreading the claims.

“We have a few PIC funders but that’s within the mandate. We’ve already paid back most of the money and the profit to the PIC and there’s nothing unusual about this.”

But Holomisa says he’s not afraid.

“I can’t stop... let them pursue me to retract my statement, if they want to go to court, that will give us an opportunity to even ask for more information.”

Mkhize has also denied the claims.