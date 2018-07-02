‘Hlongwa must pay back R7.2m spent on house bought with proceeds of crime'

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants former Health MEC and current African National Congress (ANC) chief whip in Gauteng Brian Hlongwa to pay back the money spent on a house he bought in Bryanston.

The party claims Hlongwa purchased the house for R7.2 million with the help of companies and individuals who benefited from corruption in the provincial Health Department when he was MEC in 2006.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) previously applied for an asset forfeiture order against the house five years ago over suspicions that it was bought using the proceeds of crime.

The house is currently under curatorship pending the finalisation of the mater.

The DA has staged a picket outside the house following the release of a report by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) which revealed details of alleged corruption worth R1.2 billion in the provincial Health Department during Hlongwa's tenure.

DA shadow MEC of Health Jack Bloom said: “We want the money back because this is money for hospitals and clinics. This property at some stage, when it's successfully attached which I think it’s going to happen, will have to be sold and the money must go back to the Gauteng Health Department to fix up their health system that Brian Hlongwa ruined.”

Hlongwa has denied any wrongdoing and claims the matter is being used as part of an anti-ANC campaign.

