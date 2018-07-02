GEPF warns members against bogus agents

-
#RandReport: Rand falls amid global trade disputes; stocks downLocal
-
KZN man sentenced to life for raping stepdaughter (14)Local
-
Sassa & CPS could be headed to court over bank chargesLocal
-
GEPF warns members against bogus agentsLocal
-
'Khwezi' takes to the stage in JulyLifestyle
-
Hawks: Investigations into alleged VBS corruption underwayLocal
Popular Topics
-
#RandReport: Rand falls amid global trade disputes; stocks downLocal
-
[OPINION] Gender-based violence: ‘We are the difference that can be made’Local
-
KZN man sentenced to life for raping stepdaughter (14)Local
-
Sassa & CPS could be headed to court over bank chargesLocal
-
GEPF warns members against bogus agentsLocal
-
'Khwezi' takes to the stage in JulyLifestyle
Popular Topics
-
#World Cup day 19: What to look out forSport
-
Froome cleared by UCI in doping caseSport
-
PSL to ponder further steps in Ajax Cape Town sagaSport
-
Ajax Cape Town’s PSL position restored after court rulingSport
-
Salah signs new long-term deal with LiverpoolSport
-
We need to acclimatise to Sri Lankan conditions quickly -Faf du PlessisSport
Popular Topics
-
'Khwezi' takes to the stage in JulyLifestyle
-
[REVIEW] Star-loaded 'Nongogo' received well by audiencesLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Youth celebrates freedom at Basha Uhuru festivalLifestyle
-
'When searching for who to blame, your first look should be in the mirror'Lifestyle
-
Ethan Hawke: It's a safer climate for women nowLifestyle
-
Joe Jackson to receive two memorial servicesLifestyle
-
Shootout win is perfect gift for Russian newlywedsSport
-
How Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian make their relationship workLifestyle
-
Kaley Cuoco & Karl Cook have tied the knotLifestyle
-
Mkhize says Holomisa’s VBS bank claims ‘totally’ untrueLocal
-
‘Hlongwa must pay back R7.2m spent on house bought with proceeds of crime'Local
-
Moyane says disciplinary inquiry is 'manifestly oppressive'Local
-
DA could reopen premier selection processPolitics
-
DA awaits independent legal opinion on De Lille judgmentPolitics
-
KZN ANC battles hit another snag as parties further disagreePolitics
-
[OPINION] ANC a far cry from founders' idealsOpinion
-
[OPINION] Scene is set for interesting contest in Zimbabwe’s upcoming pollOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Are African teams getting bang for the bucks they spend at World Cup?Opinion
-
[OPINION] Dear EFF, can we please talk?Opinion
-
South Africa must focus on its kids to meet UN development goals targetsOpinion
-
[FACT CHECK] Did the DA-led WC create ‘75% of all jobs’ in SA last year?Opinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
Banking Association to meet with Sassa over Finbond concernsBusiness
-
Here's why middle-aged entrepreneurs are more successful than young onesBusiness
-
[LISTEN] The truths: Trading vs investingBusiness
-
Holomisa unfazed by calls to retract PIC corruption commentsLocal
-
Sars commits to higher standards as tax collection season beginsBusiness
-
Buckle up: Public urged to tighten budget as food, fuel go upLocal
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Mon
- 17°C
- 0°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- -2°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 0°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 1°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 13°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 2°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 0°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- -1°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- -2°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 0°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 1°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 0°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 9°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 12°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 10°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 13°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 2°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 0°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 13°C
- -1°C
- Tue
- 10°C
- -4°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- -2°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- -2°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 0°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 1°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 13°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 8°C
GEPF warns members against bogus agents
This follows reports of beneficiaries being approached by the false officials who solicit money from them.
JOHANNESBURG - The Government Employees’ Pension Fund (GEPF) has warned its members of bogus agents who are charging a fee to assist them to claim outstanding funds.
This follows reports of beneficiaries being approached by the false officials who solicit money from them. The fund has clarified that services are free and any person rendering a fee should be reported to police.
Spokesperson Mack Lewele said: “We ask our clients not to give anybody money and their personal details like your ID number and banking details because we don’t know what these people are going to do with your details. If you want information, please come to the GEPF.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Jacob Zuma’s son dies after short illness11 hours ago
-
CT dam levels reach 3-year high4 hours ago
-
Cold front to land in Gauteng tonight, more floods for WC13 hours ago
-
[GALLERY] Snow covers Sutherland10 hours ago
-
Acting Sassa CEO says sorry to beneficiaries over ‘systems failure’one hour ago
-
Moyane pins hope on bid to stop disciplinary inquiry2 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.