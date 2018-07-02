GEPF warns members against bogus agents

This follows reports of beneficiaries being approached by the false officials who solicit money from them.

JOHANNESBURG - The Government Employees’ Pension Fund (GEPF) has warned its members of bogus agents who are charging a fee to assist them to claim outstanding funds.

This follows reports of beneficiaries being approached by the false officials who solicit money from them. The fund has clarified that services are free and any person rendering a fee should be reported to police.

Spokesperson Mack Lewele said: “We ask our clients not to give anybody money and their personal details like your ID number and banking details because we don’t know what these people are going to do with your details. If you want information, please come to the GEPF.”

