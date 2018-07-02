FUL to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Jiba, Abrahams

The matter relates to a court order handed down last year which prohibited Nomgcobo Jiba from reporting for duty.

Rights group Freedom Under Law says it will initiate contempt of court proceedings against prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams and his suspended deputy, Nomgcobo Jiba.

The matter relates to a court order handed down last year which prohibited Jiba from reporting for duty.

The advocate was placed in special leave pending an appeal against the High Court decision to strike her name from the roll of advocates.

The FUL says Abrahams responded to a letter sent to him last week and confirmed that Jiba had been at the National Prosecuting Authority’s head office on at least two occasions since December.

The group says Abrahams conceded that he was personally aware of the visits and tried to justify them on what it described as an alarming misunderstanding of the judgement and law.

Freedom Under Law says either Abrahams and Jiba have no respect or regard for the courts and the law or they are ignorant of the effect of the court order.

Either way, it argues the pair is unfit to hold public office.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)