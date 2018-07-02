FUL to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Jiba, Abrahams
The matter relates to a court order handed down last year which prohibited Nomgcobo Jiba from reporting for duty.
Rights group Freedom Under Law says it will initiate contempt of court proceedings against prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams and his suspended deputy, Nomgcobo Jiba.
The matter relates to a court order handed down last year which prohibited Jiba from reporting for duty.
The advocate was placed in special leave pending an appeal against the High Court decision to strike her name from the roll of advocates.
The FUL says Abrahams responded to a letter sent to him last week and confirmed that Jiba had been at the National Prosecuting Authority’s head office on at least two occasions since December.
The group says Abrahams conceded that he was personally aware of the visits and tried to justify them on what it described as an alarming misunderstanding of the judgement and law.
Freedom Under Law says either Abrahams and Jiba have no respect or regard for the courts and the law or they are ignorant of the effect of the court order.
Either way, it argues the pair is unfit to hold public office.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
Cold front to land in Gauteng tonight, more floods for WC
-
Tough times: Citizens warned to expect further price hikes
-
ANC labels VBS Bank saga ‘a sorry state of affairs’
-
Sassa beneficiaries hit by new card glitch
-
More South Africans stranded in China arrive home
-
Sars says working to regain taxpayers’ trust and confidence
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.