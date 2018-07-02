Eskom technicians on standby as cold front brings snow, heavy rain
An intense cold front is expected to hit Gauteng from Monday evening, pushing temperatures to negative digits for most of the week.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says its technicians are on standby to attend to any power outages should the cold front affect power cables.
Snow has already covered the Northern Cape and Western Cape and there are concerns that this could affect transmission lines.
An intense cold front is expected to hit Gauteng from Monday evening, pushing temperatures to negative digits for most of the week.
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says: “If our systems go [offline], our technicians are on standby to attend to any issues that may arise because of any trips on our transmission lines. But we are ready to go and continue with those things to ensure South Africans have an uninterrupted power supply.”
GALLERY: Snow covers Sutherland
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Jacob Zuma’s son dies after short illness
-
Cold front to land in Gauteng tonight, more floods for WC
-
Will Moyane be successful in bid to halt Sars inquiry?
-
[GALLERY] Snow covers Sutherland
-
Tough times: Citizens warned to expect further price hikes
-
FUL to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Jiba, Abrahams
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.