Eskom technicians on standby as cold front brings snow, heavy rain

An intense cold front is expected to hit Gauteng from Monday evening, pushing temperatures to negative digits for most of the week.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says its technicians are on standby to attend to any power outages should the cold front affect power cables.

Snow has already covered the Northern Cape and Western Cape and there are concerns that this could affect transmission lines.

An intense cold front is expected to hit Gauteng from Monday evening, pushing temperatures to negative digits for most of the week.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says: “If our systems go [offline], our technicians are on standby to attend to any issues that may arise because of any trips on our transmission lines. But we are ready to go and continue with those things to ensure South Africans have an uninterrupted power supply.”

GALLERY: Snow covers Sutherland

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)