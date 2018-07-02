EFF drafting legislation to insource all govt workers
Earlier this year, the EFF tabled a successful motion where it pushed for the City of Johannesburg to insource all its contract workers.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it’s in the process of drafting legislation to end the outsourcing of all government workers at local, provincial and national level.
Earlier this year, the EFF tabled a successful motion where it pushed for the City of Johannesburg to insource all its contract workers including security guards, cleaners, refusal removal workers, drivers and all general workers.
The motion resulted in 1,600 security guards being directly hired by the city effective from 1 June this year.
The EFF's Sixolise Gcilishe says the party is proud of the agreement.
“We reiterate our call to all government entities from national level to local level to insource staff.”
Popular in Politics
-
ANC labels VBS Bank saga ‘a sorry state of affairs’
-
DA announces premier candidates
-
DA prides itself on competitive process for premiership candidates
-
EFF welcomes insourcing of 1,600 security guards in Joburg
-
Jeff Radebe: South Africans tired of talk without action
-
Nciza welcomes court’s dismissal of disgruntled members’ attempted interdict
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.