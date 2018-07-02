EFF drafting legislation to insource all govt workers

Earlier this year, the EFF tabled a successful motion where it pushed for the City of Johannesburg to insource all its contract workers.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it’s in the process of drafting legislation to end the outsourcing of all government workers at local, provincial and national level.

Earlier this year, the EFF tabled a successful motion where it pushed for the City of Johannesburg to insource all its contract workers including security guards, cleaners, refusal removal workers, drivers and all general workers.

The motion resulted in 1,600 security guards being directly hired by the city effective from 1 June this year.

The EFF's Sixolise Gcilishe says the party is proud of the agreement.

“We reiterate our call to all government entities from national level to local level to insource staff.”