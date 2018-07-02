DA prides itself on competitive process for premiership candidates
Federal Chair James Selfe says the nominees will appear before selection panels in their respective provinces and a final candidate will be chosen.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it prides itself on a competitive process when choosing its premier candidates.
The party has announced its premier finalists ahead of the general elections next year.
Federal Chair James Selfe says the nominees will appear before selection panels in their respective provinces and a final candidate will be chosen.
Selfe says the party will only choose candidates who will uphold the interests of voters.
“The process that we’ve agreed to is so rigorous that the voters can trust.”
He says those people should be dedicated to the party’s democratic project.
Gauteng received the most applicants with nine followed by the Western Cape with seven.
Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga and national spokesperson Refiloe Ntsekhe are among those campaigning to be the DA's Gauteng premier candidate.
The Eastern Cape only received one applicant; Mzwenqaba Bhanga.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Politics
-
ANC labels VBS Bank saga ‘a sorry state of affairs’
-
DA announces premier candidates
-
EFF drafting legislation to insource all govt workers
-
EFF welcomes insourcing of 1,600 security guards in Joburg
-
Jeff Radebe: South Africans tired of talk without action
-
Nciza welcomes court’s dismissal of disgruntled members’ attempted interdict
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.