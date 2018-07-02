DA prides itself on competitive process for premiership candidates

Federal Chair James Selfe says the nominees will appear before selection panels in their respective provinces and a final candidate will be chosen.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it prides itself on a competitive process when choosing its premier candidates.

The party has announced its premier finalists ahead of the general elections next year.

Selfe says the party will only choose candidates who will uphold the interests of voters.

“The process that we’ve agreed to is so rigorous that the voters can trust.”

He says those people should be dedicated to the party’s democratic project.

Gauteng received the most applicants with nine followed by the Western Cape with seven.

Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga and national spokesperson Refiloe Ntsekhe are among those campaigning to be the DA's Gauteng premier candidate.

The Eastern Cape only received one applicant; Mzwenqaba Bhanga.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)