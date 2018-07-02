DA could reopen premier selection process

By Friday, the party had received a total of 31 applications from premier hopefuls.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it could reopen its premier selection process in the smaller provinces if it's not satisfied with the candidate.

The official opposition announced its premier candidates for all nine provinces this weekend following a rigorous selection process by members of its federal and provincial executives.

In provinces like the Eastern Cape and the Northern Cape, the DA doesn’t have much to choose from with only one premier candidate each.

This is not the case, though, in Gauteng and the Western Cape which have the most candidates at nine and seven respectively.

The party’s Siviwe Gwarube says: “If, for instance, there’s no contestation in the province, and the selection panel finds the person running is not necessarily best suited then they can open the process again.”

The nominees are expected to appear before selection panels in their respective provinces and a candidate will be selected from the process, which is expected to be concluded by the end of July.

Premier candidates are as follows:

Western Cape

Fazloodien Abrahams

Bonginkosi Success Madikizela

David Maynier

Kelly Baloyi

Jacobus MacFarlane

Alan Winde

Micheal Mack

Gauteng

Stanford Makashule Gana

Wendy Alexander

Sandy Kgaogelo (Khathutshelo) Mbuvha

Rachel Katlego Mathebe

Ghaleb Cachalia

Johannes Page

Karabo Grace Tledima

Refiloe Ntsekhe

Solly Tshepiso Msimanga

North West

Sandy Kgaogelo (Khathutshelo) Mbuvha

Tutu Faleni

Thabo Selepe

Patrick Sesana

Karabo Grace Tledima

KwaZulu-Natal

Zwakele Maxwell Mncwango

Zoe Moore

Northern Cape

Andrew Louw

Limpopo

Sandy Kgaogelo (Khathutshelo) Mbuvha

Tshedza Tshivhasa Sikhwari

Jacobus Frederik Smalle

Rembuluwani Thelma Marole

Free State

Coreen Malherbe

Semakaleng Patricia Kopane

Eastern Cape

Mzwenqaba Bhanga

