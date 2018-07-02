DA could reopen premier selection process
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it could reopen its premier selection process in the smaller provinces if it's not satisfied with the candidate.
The official opposition announced its premier candidates for all nine provinces this weekend following a rigorous selection process by members of its federal and provincial executives.
By Friday, the party had received a total of 31 applications from premier hopefuls.
In provinces like the Eastern Cape and the Northern Cape, the DA doesn’t have much to choose from with only one premier candidate each.
This is not the case, though, in Gauteng and the Western Cape which have the most candidates at nine and seven respectively.
The party’s Siviwe Gwarube says: “If, for instance, there’s no contestation in the province, and the selection panel finds the person running is not necessarily best suited then they can open the process again.”
The nominees are expected to appear before selection panels in their respective provinces and a candidate will be selected from the process, which is expected to be concluded by the end of July.
Premier candidates are as follows:
Western Cape
Fazloodien Abrahams
Bonginkosi Success Madikizela
David Maynier
Kelly Baloyi
Jacobus MacFarlane
Alan Winde
Micheal Mack
Gauteng
Stanford Makashule Gana
Wendy Alexander
Sandy Kgaogelo (Khathutshelo) Mbuvha
Rachel Katlego Mathebe
Ghaleb Cachalia
Johannes Page
Karabo Grace Tledima
Refiloe Ntsekhe
Solly Tshepiso Msimanga
North West
Sandy Kgaogelo (Khathutshelo) Mbuvha
Tutu Faleni
Thabo Selepe
Patrick Sesana
Karabo Grace Tledima
KwaZulu-Natal
Zwakele Maxwell Mncwango
Zoe Moore
Northern Cape
Andrew Louw
Limpopo
Sandy Kgaogelo (Khathutshelo) Mbuvha
Tshedza Tshivhasa Sikhwari
Jacobus Frederik Smalle
Rembuluwani Thelma Marole
Free State
Coreen Malherbe
Semakaleng Patricia Kopane
Eastern Cape
Mzwenqaba Bhanga
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
