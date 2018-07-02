DA awaits independent legal opinion on De Lille judgment
Patricia de Lille was victorious in her challenge of the decision taken in April after a radio interview she gave on Cape Talk and Talk Radio 702.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) should be one step closer today in deciding whether to appeal a high court judgment that has reinstated the party membership of Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille.
DA federal executive chairman James Selfe says the party is due to receive an independent legal opinion on Monday on whether to appeal the judgment.
But preliminary advice it's received indicates that it should. The Western Cape High Court found last week that the party's decision to terminate De Lille's membership was unlawful and invalid.
It also said the panel which made the final determination had been incorrectly constituted.
But Selfe says preliminary legal advice has indicated that there are grounds for appeal.
“The provision in our Constitution that the court relied on is capable of more than one interpretation. We interpreted it in a particular way. They interpreted it a different way.”
Selfe says as soon as the legal opinion has been received, the federal executive will discuss via teleconference whether to file a notice to seek leave to appeal the judgment.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
