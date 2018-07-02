Cold front to land in Gauteng tonight, more floods for WC

The South African Weather Service says temperatures are expected to drop to negative digits in Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - Gauteng residents should brace themselves for a chilly week as an intense cold front is expected to hit the province from this evening.

Forecaster Victoria Nurse said: “The minimum temperatures on Tuesday morning for Gauteng morning will see Pretoria dropping to -2 degrees Celsius, Johannesburg will be -3 degrees Celsius and Vereeniging with -5 degrees Celsius. With this type of system and the cold front moving through, we can expect severe frost across the province as well. People should take care as temperatures are expected to drop.”

WC FLOODS

Meanwhile, residents in low-lying areas and informal settlements should brace themselves for more flooding.

The South African Weather Service has predicted continued heavy rainfall and icy cold conditions across most parts of the Western Cape.

City of Cape Town officials had their hands full yesterday attending to numerous incidents of flooded roads.

Although the heavy rainfall is much needed in the drought-stricken Cape, it can also have downsides.

The City of Cape Town's disaster management teams received reports of flooding on Sunday in more than a dozen areas, from informal settlements in Khayelitsha and Philippi to residential areas in Parow and Woodstock.

In Hanover Park, Lansia Road was turned into a murky dam; adults and children alike had to wade through the knee-deep water, while others remained indoors watching the water edge closer to their front doors.

Resident Rushana Andrews says it's a problem they've dealt with for as long as she's lived here, but she's concerned about the health implications.

“People get sick, they don’t have money to see a doctor and they must go buy medicine.”

The city says the flooded roads could be caused by loose debris that end up in gulleys, causing blockages or debris that gets dumped into stormwater infrastructure.

